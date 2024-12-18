Real Housewives Star Erika Jayne to Return as Roxie in Broadway’s Chicago

Singer, actress and TV star Erika Jayne—whose performance of Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago was cut short by the pandemic in 2020—will return to the role in early 2025. She will temporarily replace Bianca Marroquín as Roxie from January 20 through February 9.

Best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and authored the book Pretty Mess. The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Sebastián Yatra as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Celebrating 28 years at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.