Linda Lavin, Tony Winner and Star of TV’s Alice, Dies at 87

Linda Lavin, the warm and witty actress known for her lead role in the 1970s sitcom Alice and for her Tony-winning performance in Broadway Bound, died on December 29 in Los Angeles. She was 87. The cause of death was complications from recently discovered lung cancer.

Born on October 15, 1937 in Portland, Maine, Lavin’s career spanned more than six decades, making a lasting impact in television, film and especially on stage. She made her Broadway debut in 1962 in the musical A Family Affair and went on to become a prominent figure in the theater world. Her standout role as Kate Jerome in Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound earned her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1987. Lavin received five additional Tony nominations for her work in Last of the Red Hot Lovers (1970), The Diary of Anne Frank (1998), The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (2001), Collected Stories (2010) and The Lyons (2012).

Linda Lavin and Jonathan Silverman in a scene from "Broadway Bound" (Photo: Martha Swope)

Her other Broadway credits included It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosensweig and Hollywood Arms. Lavin also starred in pre-Broadway productions of Other Desert Cities and a revival of Follies. She made her last New York stage appearance in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2022 off-Broadway production of Noah Diaz's You Will Get Sick.

Though she was a celebrated stage performer, Lavin is perhaps best known for her role as Alice Hyatt, a single mother and waitress, in the hit sitcom Alice (1976-1985). The role made her a household name, earning her an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe Awards. The show, which ran for nine seasons, became a television classic and introduced Lavin to a new generation of fans.

Lavin’s television career continued after Alice, with memorable guest appearances on shows such as The Good Wife, 2 Broke Girls and Law & Order: SVU. Her many film credits included roles in The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Back-up Plan and The Intern, though it was the stage that remained her true artistic home. In addition to her Tony Award, Lavin’s career was marked by three Drama Desk Awards, two Obie Awards, and a Theatre World Award. In 2010, she was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. Lavin remained active up until her passing, promoting her new Netflix series No Good Deed and filming the Hulu comedy Mid-Century Modern alongside Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane.

She is survived by her third husband, Steve Bakunas, as well her stepchildren from Bakunas and her second husband, Kip Niven.