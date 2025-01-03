McFly Files, Backstage at Back to the Future with Casey Likes, Encore Episode: For Old Time's Sake

With Back to the Future ending its Broadway ride at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 5, star Casey Likes is back with a special encore episode of his Broadway.com vlog McFly Files.

This week, Likes enjoys a much deserved personal day, takes us inside the celebrations for Roger Bart's 1,000th performance, covers #swinglife, tours the musicians' pit and begins the emotional process of packing up his dressing room.

Check out the segment below. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

And with that... we're officially outta time.