 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

McFly Files, Backstage at Back to the Future with Casey Likes, Encore Episode: For Old Time's Sake

McFly Files
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 3, 2025
Casey Likes

With Back to the Future ending its Broadway ride at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 5, star Casey Likes is back with a special encore episode of his Broadway.com vlog McFly Files.

This week, Likes enjoys a much deserved personal day, takes us inside the celebrations for Roger Bart's 1,000th performance, covers #swinglife, tours the musicians' pit and begins the emotional process of packing up his dressing room.

Check out the segment below. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

And with that... we're officially outta time.

Related Shows

Back to the Future

from $126.72

Star Files

Casey Likes

Articles Trending Now

  1. How The Outsiders Kept Brent Comer From Quitting the Business—And Made Him a Grammy Nominee
  2. Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 2: Opening Night
  3. Sarah Hyland Returns to Her Theater Roots in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
Back to Top