Will Ariana DeBose Lead Jamie Lloyd's Evita in London?

Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is in talks to lead Jamie Lloyd's revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Evita. As previously announced, the production will play the London Palladium this summer from June 14 to September 6. Per a Deadline report, DeBose shared at a Golden Globes afterparty that "We're 70% there," pending approval from producers and partners on her other projects. Her “fingers are crossed,” she said, that everything “will fall into place for me to be in London this summer.”

DeBose is best known for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, for which she won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and has a number of other Broadway credits including Hamilton, Motown: The Musical, Pippin, A Bronx Tale: The Musical and Bring It On: The Musical. Her screen credits also include the film adaptation of the Broadway musical comedy The Prom and Apple TV's Schmigadoon! DeBose has served as host of the Tony Awards three years running.

Telling the story of Eva Perón, the wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita features an iconic score including the songs “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.” Lloyd's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard is currently playing Broadway's St. James Theatre.