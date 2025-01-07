To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 1: Holiday Madness

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In the debut episode, Lamon takes us inside the madness of a holiday schedule, the official definition of which is doing "eight zillion shows in a row." He also enjoys a sitdown with his former Prom castmate Christopher Sieber, shows us his favorite vocal warm-up and celebrates a birthday in his decidedly unspacious dressing room.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.