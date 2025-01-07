Laura Woyasz Will Join Kimberly Akimbo National Tour

Laura Woyasz will join the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo as Pattie. Woyasz steps into the role on January 28 in Costa Mesa, CA. She takes over from Dana Steingold, who will play her final performance on January 26.

Woyasz previously starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. She joins three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Kimberly), Miguel Gil (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies while Valerie Wright is the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo centers on Kimberly, who is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori. Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone, it opened at Broadway’s Booth Theatre in November 2022 and played its final performance in April 2024.