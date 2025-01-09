 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Inside the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo with Carolee Carmello

Videos
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 9, 2025
Carolee Carmello and the touring cast of "Kimberly Akimbo"

Three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello is on the road with the national tour of Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. Carmello previewed her performance as not-so-average teenager Kimberly Levaco in the Broadway.com studio, and now she's offering an inside look at tour life, taking us through a full show day in Tempe, Arizona. Get a glimpse of everything from Carmello's morning workout, to an onstage rehearsal, to skate call where the cast makes sure their ice skating skills are performance-ready. 

Watch the full video below. 

Star Files

Carolee Carmello

Articles Trending Now

  1. For Kevin Csolak, a Child Actor Who Danced His Way to Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl, Gypsy Was an Answered Prayer
  2. Laura Woyasz Will Join Kimberly Akimbo National Tour
  3. Tony Winner Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty, Hamish Linklater and More to Star in LCT’s Ghosts
Back to Top