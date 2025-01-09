Inside the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo with Carolee Carmello

Three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello is on the road with the national tour of Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. Carmello previewed her performance as not-so-average teenager Kimberly Levaco in the Broadway.com studio, and now she's offering an inside look at tour life, taking us through a full show day in Tempe, Arizona. Get a glimpse of everything from Carmello's morning workout, to an onstage rehearsal, to skate call where the cast makes sure their ice skating skills are performance-ready.

Watch the full video below.