Alan Mingo Jr. Returns for Second Leg of The Wiz National Tour; Complete Cast Announced

Casting has been announced for the second leg of the national tour of The Wiz. The multi-year tour will kick off in Rochester, NY at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre on February 22.

The principal cast includes Alan Mingo Jr. as The Wiz, the role he originated on the pre-Broadway tour and played on Broadway. The cast also includes Dana Cimone as Dorothy, Sheherazade as Glinda, Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, D. Jermone as the Tinman, Mykal Kilgore as the Lion and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow.



The ensemble features Maati Kheprimeni Angaza, Sai Anthony, Joseph Armon Boyd, Aliyah Caldwell, Lawrence Dandridge, Cyniah Elise, Amitria Fanae’, Kaiyla Gross, Gregory Hamilton, Maya Imani, Jesse Jones, Cal Mitchell, Moriah Perry, Leon Ray, Ephraim Takyi, Josh Walker, Lyn Webber, Kameren Whigham, Mikayla White and Chase Williams.

Schele Williams directs the production with choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Tony nominee Amber Ruffin.

The Wiz is an all-Black retelling of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with a book by William F. Brown and Tony-winning music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, featuring the songs “Ease On Down the Road,” “Be A Lion” and “Home.”

The Wiz ran on Broadway from March 29 to August 18, 2024 at the Marquis Theatre.