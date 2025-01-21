Ryan McCartan Joins the Party at The Great Gatsby on Broadway

Ryan McCartan begins his star turn as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby at the Broadway Theatre on January 21. He replaces the musical's original title star Jeremy Jordan, who played his final performance January 19.

McCartan made his Broadway debut in 2018 as Fiyero in Wicked and took over as Hans in the Broadway production of Disney's Frozen in 2020. He is also well known for originating the role of J.D. in the off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, and for starring as Brad Majors in the Fox musical TV film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He got his start on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie as recurring character Diggie Smalls.

In addition to McCartan, The Great Gatsby currently stars Eva Noblezada as Daisy, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland begins performances as Daisy beginning February 10. Noblezada plays her final performance January 30.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25.