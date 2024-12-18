Modern Family's Sarah Hyland to Play Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland will star as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Hyland replaces original star Eva Noblezada, who will play her final performance in the role on January 30, 2025. Hyland begins performances at the Broadway Theatre on February 10.

Hyland will star opposite the recently announced Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers the Musical) as Jay Gatsby, who begins performances on January 21.

Best known for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family, Hyland made her Broadway debut at 16 as Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens. Most recently, she played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway.

he Great Gatsby's current cast features Noblezada, Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim (through January 5). Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim from January 8 through April 20.

The show features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley.