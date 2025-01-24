Tony Winner Idina Menzel Returns to Broadway Tonight in Original Musical Redwood

Redwood, the new Broadway musical, starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, about a woman discovering a life among the trees, begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on January 24 ahead of a February 13 opening.

Menzel is joined by Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) and Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), all reprising their roles from Redwood’s world-premiere production at La Jolla Playhouse last year. Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX) joins the show on Broadway.

Rounding out the company are Daniel Brackett, Bradley Dean and Veronica Otim. Jessica Phillips serves as standby for Menzel’s character Jesse.

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, Redwood features music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The show is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (scenic design), Hana S. Kim (video design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), Jonathan Deans (sound design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (vertical movement/vertical choreography), Tom Kitt (music supervision) and Haley Bennett (associate music supervision) with orchestrations and arrangements by Kate Diaz.

Redwood is about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all—a successful career and devoted family—until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths and heights one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.