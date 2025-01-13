Pasadena Playhouse Cancels Anything Goes and Follies Concerts Amid L.A. Fires

Pasadena Playhouse has canceled its concert events of Anything Goes and Follies due to the California wildfires.

“Pasadena Playhouse is heartbroken by the devastation that this week’s fires have inflicted on so many within our community, and we continue to be grateful for the outpouring of concern and support," said the producing artistic director Danny Feldman in a statement. "We are fortunate that our historic building has not sustained any significant damage.”

Anything Goes was scheduled to take place January 24-25, starring Jinkx Monsoon, Wayne Brady, J. Harrison Ghee, BenDeLaCreme, Harvey Guillén, Alec Mapa and Mike Millan, under the direction of Annie Tippe. Follies was to run January 31-February 1, starring Rachel Bay Jones, Stephanie J. Block, Derrick Baskin and Aaron Lazar. Leigh Silverman was set to direct.

Feldman’s statement continued, "This was not an easy decision to make, but our theatremakers and staff are currently unable to come together to continue the vital work of creating these monumental productions. We remain committed to the safety and support of all the artists, crew and staff who have been deeply impacted. ... Most importantly, our thoughts are with everyone in our community. Please know that we are thinking of you, and that Pasadena Playhouse is committed to doing all we can to support the people of Pasadena, Altadena and Los Angeles, who have done so much to support us.”