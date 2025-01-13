Seaview Acquires Tony Kiser Theater, to Be Rebranded as Commercial Off-Broadway Space Studio Seaview

As of January 1, the production company Seaview has acquired the Tony Kiser Theater, an off-Broadway house formerly owned by Second Stage Theater. The 296-seat venue, located on W 43rd Street, will undergo a transformation and be rebranded as Studio Seaview, a commercial off-Broadway space.

“Seaview is thrilled to take on this exciting new venture,” said Greg Nobile, co-founder and CEO of Seaview, in a statement. “Our approach to Studio Seaview is one that prioritizes both the artistic process and the audience experience. We want this space to be a place where groundbreaking work can come to life—where the traditional barriers of the theater are removed, and creativity flourishes. We are obsessed with creating an environment where people are excited to inhabit. We believe the experience of going to the theater should be just as unique as the work itself, and we’re excited to create that experience at Studio Seaview.”

Originally built as a bank in 1927, the building was transformed into Second Stage Theater’s performance space in 1999 by architect Rem Koolhaas, in association with Richard Gluckman. Award-winning designer Scott Pask will oversee the preservation of Koolhaas' design, refreshing elements such as the bar and entry lobby to align with Seaview’s vision of a welcoming, community-driven experience. The theater's seating capacity will remain at 296, with its infrastructure including rehearsal space, dressing rooms, a fly space and ample stage gear. Carol Fishman, former managing director of Second Stage Theater, will serve as general manager of Studio Seaview.

The first production at Studio Seaview, to be announced shortly, will be directed by Sam Gold and will debut in spring 2025. Seaview previously collaborated with Gold on his Broadway revival of An Enemy of the People, starring Jeremy Strong, and his current Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler. Seaview has also served as the lead producer of several off-Broadway productions including Hold On to Me Darling (Lucille Lortel Theatre, 2024), Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (Lucille Lortel Theatre, 2023) and Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street Theatre, 2017).