The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen and Tony Nominee Jennifer Damiano Are Married

Michael Zegen and Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano married on January 12. The ceremony took place at Palma restaurant in New York City.

Best known for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Zegen made his Broadway debut in A View from the Bridge and also starred in Trouble in Mind. Most recently he appeared in Strategic Love Play off-Broadway. Damiano made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Next to Normal. She also starred in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and American Psycho.

Zegen and Damiano starred in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice off-Broadway in 2020.