Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Tony-Nominated Choreographer of Swing! and Footlose, Dies at 78

Lynne Taylor-Corbett, a Tony-nominated choreographer who also choreographed the iconic steps for the 1984 movie Footloose, has died. Her death was confirmed by her son, actor Shaun Taylor-Corbett. She was 68.

Taylor-Corbett grew up in Denver, Colorado. She knew what she wanted to do, she told the Denver Post, “since I was a fat five-year-old.” A high school teacher, Mr. Godfrey, validated her dreams. “[He] was the first person I said, 'I want to be a dancer' to, and he said back, 'Well, that's wonderful.’ I'll never forget that. One person believing in you can mean so much."

She moved to New York at 17 to attend the School of American Ballet, working as an usher at the New York State Theater. Realizing she wasn't New York City Ballet material after one semester, she moved on to choreographing. She subsequently choreographed with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Pacific Northwest Ballet and Carolina Ballet.

On Broadway, she choreographed and directed the musical Swing! (1999), earning two Tony nominations for her work. “Dancing was my great joy," she told The VU. "And then being a choreographer was my great joy. And now creating projects like Swing—sort of total use of body and mind as it were—is my great joy and the next place to go.” Her earlier Broadway choreography and dance credits include Shakespeare’s Cabaret, Chess, Titanic and Jackie.

Beyond Footloose, her screen credits include My Blue Heaven, Vanilla Sky, Sesame Street and the movie Bewitched.