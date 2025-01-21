NSYNC's Joey Fatone Says 'Hi Hi Hi' to Broadway's & Juliet

Joey Fatone, a Broadway veteran and member of the chart-topping '90s boy band *NSYNC, begins performances in Broadway's & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 21. He takes on the role of Lance through March 16, replacing the production's original Lance, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot.

Fatone is best known as the baritone of *NSYNC, whose gold record "It's Gonna Be Me" is featured in the score of & Juliet (though as Lance, Fatone will have to dwell among his historic rivals to perform the Backstreet Boys number "Shape of My Heart").

He made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Mark Cohen in the original Broadway production of Rent and returned to the stage in 2004 as Seymour in Jerry Zaks' Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. On screen, he played Cousin Angelo in the hit 2002 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, as well as its 2016 and 2023 sequels, and has hosted a number of TV shows including Food Network's Rewrapped, NBC's The Singing Bee and Game Show Network's Common Knowledge, among others.

The current cast of & Juliet features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Szot as Lance, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, Alison Luff as Anne Hathaway, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May and Nathan Levy as François.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.