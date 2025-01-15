Wicked and Emilia Pérez Score BAFTA Nominations

Nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were announced on January 15, with Wicked receiving seven nominations, though not for Best Film. The film earned nominations for Cynthia Erivo as Leading Actress, Ariana Grande as Supporting Actress and recognition in Costume Design, Makeup and Hair, Production Design, Sound Design and Special Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, the Selena Gomez-starring musical Emilia Pérez, whose creators are eyeing Broadway, picked up 11 nominations in total, including Film Not in the English Language, Director for Jacques Audiard, Adapted Screenplay for Audiard, Leading Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, Supporting Actress for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, as well as nods for Cinematography, Editing, Makeup and Hair, Original Score and Best Film.

In the Lead Actor category, four stage veterans secured nominations: Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice. Tony winner Jeremy Strong earned a Supporting Actor nomination for his role in The Apprentice while Kieran Culkin, soon on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross, received a Supporting Actor nod for A Real Pain. Saoirse Ronan was also nominated for Leading Actress for The Outrun.

For the full list of nominees visit BAFTA.org.