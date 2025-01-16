SIX Announces Broadway's Next Group of Queens

SIX has announced new casting for the Broadway production. The incoming Queens will begin performances February 19 at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Taking over the roles of Henry VIII's six wives will be Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet) as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts (The Voice, Broadway debut) as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez (SIX Toronto Company, Broadway debut) as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal (The Voice, Broadway debut) as Katherine Howard and Taylor Marie Daniel (Once Upon a Mattress) as Catherine Parr.

Didi Romero, who currently plays Katherine Howard, will play her final performance on February 9. Other current Broadway Queens Adrianna Hicks, Storm Lever, Aubrey Matalon, Olivia Donalson and Gabriela Carrillo will play their final performance on February 17.

Alternates Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover and Jenny Mollet will remain with the Broadway company.

In SIX, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power. The musical is written by Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage.

The Boleyn tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the U.S. The musical is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K., on tour throughout Europe and Australia, and Japan. A production will open in Shanghai in May.