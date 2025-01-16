Sailor Moon Musical to Launch North American Tour and Play New York in Spring

A musical based on the popular manga and anime franchise Sailor Moon will launch a North American tour in the spring, concluding its run in New York.

Beginning performances in Pittsburgh on March 12, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Life will officially open on March 15 in Austin, where the show plays in partnership with South by Southwest. The tour will conclude April 25-26 at New York’s Palladium Times Square Theater.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Life features book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura, choreography by Satomi Toma and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI. The show show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.

“At its very basic, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is about five girlfriends banding together to fight for what they believe in... that’s timely,” said Miura. “Sailor Moon and her fellow guardians are equipped with powers that help them defeat evil and the characters are imbued with the self-determination to have agency and make their own confident decisions. In short, they are the ultimate example of ‘girl power.’”

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

Created by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon began as a manga in 1991 in Japan in a girls’ comic magazine published by Kodansha and has since sold over 46 million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 17 languages. It has been adapted as an anime and a live-action television series which has aired in over 40 countries.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live premiered at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo in August 2018. Following its European premiere in Paris in November 2018, the show had its U.S. premiere in Washington, D.C. and New York in March 2019.