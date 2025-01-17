Schmigadoon!, Starring Sara Chase, Alex Brightman and Isabelle McCalla, Completes Casting

The upcoming world-premiere production of Schmigadoon!, based on the Emmy-winning Apple Original series, has completed casting and announced its full creative team. The show will be presented as part of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series at the Eisenhower Theater in D.C. from January 31 to February 9.

Newly announced are Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, Phillip Attmore as Freddy, Brandon Block as Buford Riggs, Holly Ann Butler as Helen Pritt, Max Clayton as Larry the Fireman, Kimberly Immanuel as Zaneeta, Eloise Kropp as Nancy, Jess LeProtto as Pete, Nathan Lucrezio as Farmer McDonough, Lauralyn McClelland as Ruth O’Reilly, Shina Ann Morris as Norma Nelson, Angel Reda as the Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom and Richard Riaz Yoder as Harvey the Innkeeper.

They join two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Kevin Del Aguila as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove (reprising her role from the television series), McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz as Doc Lopez, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Emily Skinner as Mildred Layton and Ryan Vasquez as Danny Bailey.

Josh (Brightman) and Melissa (Chase) are two New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

The musical will feature hits from the Grammy–nominated score—including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus new songs. The production will include musical direction by Steven Malone, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, musical supervision by David Chase, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Linda Cho, wig design by Tom Watson and sound design by Haley Parcher.

The Emmy Award-winning Apple Original musical comedy series starred Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and a host of Broadway veterans.