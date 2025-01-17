Lea DeLaria and Andrew Keenan-Bolger Join Titanique Off-Broadway

Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Lea DeLaria will join the off-Broadway cast of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Keenan-Bolger, best known for his Broadway roles in Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, will step into the part of Victor Garber/Luigi on January 21, while DeLaria, a Screen Actors Guild Award winner for Orange Is the New Black, will begin her run as Ruth Dewitt Bukater starting February 4.

They join Grammy nominee and winner of NBC’s The Voice Cassadee Pope, who starts performances as Rose on January 18, and Kyle Ramar Freeman, who took over the role of the Iceberg on January 9.

The cast currently stars Dee Roscioli as Céline Dion, alongside Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Callum Francis as Cal and Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, with Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter and Terrence Williams Jr. On February 4, Jamir Brown joins the ensemble as a background vocalist.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with direction by Blue.

Titanique opened off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, and transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre that November.