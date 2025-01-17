Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 4 Q&A: Muppets, Self-Tapes and Glitter Crocs

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the fourth episode, Lesli responds to fans' questions: Who would the Muppets play in Gypsy? Where is her Olivier Award right now? What was the audition process like? What's it like working with Audra McDonald?

Lesli also speaks to Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson about when the former Notebook co-stars realized they had both been cast in the show.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.