Greg Hildreth to Play Lockstock in Urinetown, Replacing Taran Killam; Christopher Fitzgerald Joins Cast

Greg Hildreth will play Officer Lockstock in the upcoming Encores! production of Urinetown, running at New York City Center from February 5 through 16. Previously announced to be playing Officer Barrel, he replaces Taran Killam, who departs the production. Christopher Fitzgerald joins the cast as Officer Barrel.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders lost their home to the Los Angeles fires.

Urinetown also stars Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise) and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell). Completing the company are Jenni Barber (Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (Robby the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong) and John Yi (Tiny Tom).

Directed by Teddy Bergman, Urinetown features choreography by Mayte Natalio and Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! Orchestra. The production has scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

Urinetown is set in a dystopian city on the brink of dehydration where all citizens must pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. The show features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis and a book by Kotis.