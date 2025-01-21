 Skip to main content
Smash Unveils Glitzy Red-Carpet Artwork with Local Broadway Flavor

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 21, 2025

The upcoming Broadway adaptation of TV’s Smash has revealed its artwork. Positioning itself as the ultimate backstage musical, the lively image from photographer Jason Bell and the team at the ad agency SpotCo features a jam-packed opening-night red carpet in front of the Imperial Theatre, the show’s home. In the mix are all of the leading and featured players, as well as industry personalities including Broadway.com’s own Editor-in-Chief, Paul Wontorek.

Standing front and center, surrounding “Marilyn Monroe” herself are Smash stars (left to right) Nicholas Matos (who plays Scott), Jacqueline B. Arnold (Anita), Caroline Bowman (Karen), Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel), Casey Garvin (Charlie), Bella Coppola (Chloe), Robyn Hurder (Ivy), John Behlmann (Jerry), Kristine Nielsen (Susan) and Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy).

On the other side of the barricades are the musical’s entire ensemble company: Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Adding local flavor are Wontorek and various other entertainment types including (also left to right) Tony Award-winning producer and publicist Irene Gandy, Broadway’s youngest journalist Joel Crump of Broadway Time, party and production photographer Jenny Anderson, drag artist Selma Nilla, longtime Broadway reporter Richie Ridge of BroadwayWorld, Emmy-winning journalist Frank DiLella of NY1, performer and host Christine Pedi of SiriusXM and Julie James, host and producer of the "On Broadway" channel on SiriusXM. And is that Vogue’s legendary editor Anna Wintour, too?

Check out the full image below! 

(Photo: Jason Bell)

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. The book is by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin. Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. Smash starts performances on March 11 and opens April 10.

