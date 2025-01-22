Wicked Welcomes Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm as New Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway

Broadway’s Wicked is set to welcome a new Elphaba and Glinda this spring. Lencia Kebede will play Elphaba, while Allie Trimm takes on the role of Glinda. They take over the roles from Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha, respectively. The duo begin performances on March 4, with Morrissey and Socha playing their final performance on March 2. Additional new principal casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kebede most recently played Angelica in the national tour of Hamilton and will be the first Black actress to assume the role of Elphaba full-time in the Broadway company. Her credits include the national and international tours of Rent and singing backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter. Trimm was the Glinda standby from December 2021 through March 2024. She made her Broadway debut in 13: The Musical and starred as Kim in the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie.

The current cast of Wicked additionally features Donna McKechnie (Madame Morrible), Natalie Ortega (Nessarose), Brad Oscar (The Wizard), Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen (Boq) and Williams Youmans (Doctor Dillamond).

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The Wicked movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, recently passed the $700 million mark worldwide.