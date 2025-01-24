The Great Gatsby Will Launch a North American Tour in 2026

The Great Gatsby, the Jazz Age musical now running at the Broadway Theatre, will head out on a North American tour in 2026. The touring production will open on January 31, 2026 at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre, running at the venue through February 7, and going on to play over 50 cities coast to coast.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which recently celebrated its centennial with a gala at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.

“As we celebrate the centennial of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless story, we couldn’t be more thrilled for the next significant chapter of our journey with the upcoming tour,” said producer Chunsoo Shin in a statement. “The Great Gatsby has been embraced with such amazing enthusiasm on Broadway, solidifying its place as a true fan favorite. With generations already familiar with the book and movies, I am beyond excited for audiences across the country to be mesmerized by the glitz and glamour of seeing musical theater at its finest.”

Casting for the tour will be announced at a later time. The current Broadway cast of The Great Gatsby features Ryan McCartan (who recently replaced original star Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby), Eva Noblezada as Daisy, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland begins performances as Daisy beginning February 10. Noblezada plays her final performance January 30.

The Great Gatsby will open at the London Coliseum this April, followed by a production in Seoul, South Korea with performances beginning in July.