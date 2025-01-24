 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Look Inside a Night of Broadway Debuts and Language-Learning at the Red-Carpet Opening of English

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 24, 2025
Shadee Vossoughi, Hadi Tabbal, Marjan Neshat, Roxanna Hope Radja, Duo, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Pooya Mohseni and Joe Joseph with Duo, the mascot of the Duolingo language learning app
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama English celebrated its Broadway opening at Roundabout Theatre Company's Todd Haimes Theatre on January 23. The evening marked the official Broadway debuts of its five stars—Tala AsheAva LalezarzadehPooya MohseniMarjan Neshat and Hadi Tabbal—all of whom reprise their performances from the play's 2022 off-Broadway production at the Atlantic Theater. 

Directed by Knud Adams, English is set inside an Iranian TOEFL classroom (Test of English as a Foreign Language) where a group of adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they butt up against the limits of langauge, dreams, frustrations and secrets come to light.

Take a look at the cast and creators of English—and an avian celebrity guest—as they walk the red carpet on opening night. 

English playwright Sanaz Toossi celebrates her acclaimed drama's Broadway premiere
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The stars of English: Hadi Tabbal, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat and Pooya Mohseni
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
English director Knud Adams
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Duo popped onto the carpet to make sure you're studying: “We haven’t seen you in a while.” 
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

English

from $66.60

Star Files

Tala Ashe

Ava Lalezarzadeh

Pooya Mohseni

Marjan Neshat

Hadi Tabbal
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Danny Burstein on Going Toe to Toe with Audra McDonald in Gypsy and Honoring His Late Wife Backstage
  2. *NSYNC's Joey Fatone Says 'Hi Hi Hi' to Broadway's & Juliet
  3. Smash Unveils Glitzy Red-Carpet Artwork with Local Broadway Flavor
Back to Top