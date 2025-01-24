Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 5: It's a Dog's Life on Broadway

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the fifth episode, a dog dressing room tour and the story of how Audra McDonald named the rescue dog who plays Chowsie. And will Indy, Tana June's understudy, ever go on? Plus, plenty of stuff not related to canines.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.