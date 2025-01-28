To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 4: 'Healthy Sh*t' and Heartwarming Broadway Debut Stories

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In episode four, Lamon brings his usual antics—drinking shots of "healthy sh*t," belting improvised musical numbers, showing off his Rosie O'Donnell wig. But he also has some sincere chats with his castmates, hearing the stories of their journeys to Broadway and the hard road that led to his own Broadway debut. We also find out which current Broadway star shook Lamon's confidence as a teen while the two shared the synagogue stage.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.