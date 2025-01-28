 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 4: 'Healthy Sh*t' and Heartwarming Broadway Debut Stories

To Die For
by Hayley Levitt • Jan 28, 2025
Josh Lamon

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In episode four, Lamon brings his usual antics—drinking shots of "healthy sh*t," belting improvised musical numbers, showing off his Rosie O'Donnell wig. But he also has some sincere chats with his castmates, hearing the stories of their journeys to Broadway and the hard road that led to his own Broadway debut. We also find out which current Broadway star shook Lamon's confidence as a teen while the two shared the synagogue stage.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Death Becomes Her

from $63.74

Star Files

Josh Lamon

Articles Trending Now

  1. Glengarry Glen Ross Performance Schedule Altered for Kieran Culkin’s Family Time
  2. A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical Will Close on Broadway
  3. The Lost Boys Musical, Adapted from Cult-Classic Vampire Film, Sets Broadway Debut for Spring 2026
Back to Top