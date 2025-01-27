Glengarry Glen Ross Performance Schedule Altered for Kieran Culkin’s Family Time

The Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, beginning performances at the Palace Theatre on March 10 and opening on March 31, will be dark on Sundays to accommodate star (and committed "wife guy") Kieran Culkin’s family time.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Culkin revealed that he asked the show’s producers for Sundays off so that he could be with his wife and kids. They agreed to his request. “I’ve never heard of the show going dark on a Sunday,” he said. “Now I get one day a week dedicated to just being a dad.” Performances will take place on Monday instead.

Culkin apparently expected far more downtime when he signed up for the play, which co-stars Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean and Bill Burr. “Then I talked to friends who do theater and have young kids, and I was like, ‘Wait, is it good?’ They’re like, ‘No, you never see your kids. You’re working every night. You never do bath time, bedtime. You get one night a week.’”



Culkin is set to play the part of cunning salesman Ricky Roma in the upcoming revival. Joe Mantegna won a Tony for the role in the original Broadway production; Liev Schreiber won a Tony for the role in the 2005 revival. Al Pacino played the role in the 1992 film.

In an interview with IndieWire in October, Culkin revealed he has never seen a production of Glengarry Glen Ross or caught the film version. “I get to go into it completely [blind],” he said.

Culkin is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 2025 Academy Awards for his performance in A Real Pain, written, directed and co-starring Jesse Eisenberg. Culkin is competing against his Tony-winning Succession sibling Jeremy Strong, nominated for The Apprentice, in the category. The Academy Awards will air March 2.