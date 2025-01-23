Wicked Earns 10 Oscar Nominations, Including Nods for Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on January 23 by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, with a number of artists familiar to Broadway audiences receiving nods.

Wicked is in the running for Best Picture—despite its director Jon M. Chu not being in the running for Best Director. Its competitors in the category include the musical crime film Emilia Pérez, Anora, The Substance and A Complete Unknown.

Emilia Pérez has 13 nods overall, including for Best Original Score, two nods for Best Original Song (“El Mal” and “Mi Camino”), Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best International Feature Film and Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Oscar. (The first openly trans performer to be nominated, for Best Song in 2016, was the singer Anohni.) The film sets a record for most nominations for a non-English language film.

Wicked’s nominations include nods for its two leads Cynthia Erivo (Best Actress) and Ariana Grande (Best Supporting Actress), Best Original Score, Best Costumes for Paul Tazewell, Best Makeup for Frances Hannon, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. The film earned 10 nominations.

The Best Actor category includes Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, while the Best Supporting Actor category includes Succession siblings and former/current Broadway season stars Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice and Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain.

Elsewhere in the list, Jesse Eisenberg received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay for A Real Pain, and Elton John featured in the Best Original Song category, for “Never Too Late.”

See the full list of nominees here.

The Academy Awards will air March 2 at 7PM EST on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O'Brien as host.