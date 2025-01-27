Get a First Look at Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and More in Rehearsal for Othello

The Broadway revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Othello and Iago, has begun rehearsals. Directed by Kenny Leon, the production begins performances February 24 at the Barrymore Theatre where Leon's revival of Our Town just completed a successful run. Opening night for Othello will be March 23.

Also featured in this much-anticipated Shakespeare revival are Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and Daniel Pearce as Brabantio. Rounding out the cast are Neal Bledsoe as The Duke of Venice, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Ezra Knight as Montano, Gene Gillette as Gratiano, Rob Heaps as Ludovico and ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Greg Wood and swing Abiola Obatolu.

Take a look below at photos of the cast on day one of their Broadway journey.

Greg Wood, a recent alum of Kenny Leon's Our Town, joins Jake Gyllenhaal on the first day of rehearsal for Othello (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Andrew Burnap, who plays Cassio, takes a look at the set model (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Director Kenny Leon and producer Brian Moreland gather the Othello team on day one

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)