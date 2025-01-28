Erika Jayne Extends as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Singer, actress and TV star Erika Jayne will extend her run as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago. Previously scheduled to perform through February 9, she will stay in the role for two more weeks, until February 23. She temporarily replaces Bianca Marroquín in the role. This is her second time in the Broadway cast of Chicago, having made her Broadway debut as Roxie in 2020 just prior to the pandemic shutdown.

Best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and authored the book Pretty Mess. The current cast of Chicago features Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.