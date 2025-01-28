Dolly Parton's Dolly: An Original Musical Will Have Its Pre-Broadway World Premiere in Nashville This Summer

Dolly: An Original Musical, the Dolly Parton biomusical formerly titled Hello, I'm Dolly, will have its world premiere at the Fisher Center in Nashville, TN before coming to Broadway in 2026. The show will play a four-week limited engagement from July 18 through August 17 with an official opening on August 8.

"I am Tennessee born and raised, and Nashville has been my musical home for over 60 years," said Parton in her announcement on the Fisher Center stage. "So, this is the right and perfect place to present the world premiere of my life story as a musical. Right here in Nashville, at the beautiful Belmont University’s Fisher Center.” This will mark the first time the Fisher Center will host the world premiere of a new musical featuring a cast and creative team of professional artists.

Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton comprising some of her biggest hits as well as new songs written especially for show. Parton will also pen the book with Maria S. Schlatter. Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher directs.

Parton, Dolly: An Original Musical, CTK Enterprises and Belmont University have also announced the launch of the Dolly U, an immersive educational experience that will begin with a focus on the creation of the musical’s world premiere. As part of this initial program, Dolly U students have been working as production assistants and casting ambassadors helping facilitate the recently concluded “The Search for Dolly” national casting search. The results of “The Search for Dolly” will be announced shortly, as will additional casting, creative team members and other details for the musical's world premiere.