Hello, I’m Dolly, Based on the Life and Career of Dolly Parton, Eyes Broadway for 2026

Hello, I’m Dolly, a new musical inspired by the life and career of Dolly Parton and set to her songs, is planned for Broadway in 2026. Parton made the announcement onstage at the CMA Fest in Nashville.

The new musical will feature some of Parton’s biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, and a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter. Parton and Schlatter wrote Parton’s 2020 Christmas special, Christmas on the Square. Additional members of the creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

“Hello, I’m Dolly,” Parton said in a statement, “and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

In 2023, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked) played a young Dolly Parton at the first table read for the show. "The show is incredible," St. Louis said in a post on Instagram. "So witty, fiery, hilarious, genuine, heartfelt and deeply touching. Just like Dolly."

Parton is a country superstar, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 11-time Grammy Award winner and theme park owner whose songs include “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.” She is also a Tony nominee for her score for 9 to 5: The Musical, the musical-theater adaptation of the 1980 film in which she starred.