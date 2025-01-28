Jennifer Nettles to Write and Star in New Musical About 17th-Century Professional Poisoner, Premiering Late 2025

A new musical about a female professional poisoner, written by and featuring Grammy winner and Broadway actress Jennifer Nettles (Waitress, Chicago), will have its world premiere in late 2025. Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo will play at the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) from November 25 through December 21.

What begins as a single act of self-defense ripples through a town creating one of the world's most prolific serial killers. Can Giulia Tofana destroy the monsters around her without becoming one herself?

The show will feature choreography by Emmy winner Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras tour) and direction by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman.

Elsewhere in their 2025 season, PAC NYC will present Passengers, a circus, theater and dance experience from Tony-nominated choreographer and circus designer Shana Carroll (Water for Elephants) and 7 Fingers, and an evening with Tony and Grammy winner Renée Elise Goldsberry.