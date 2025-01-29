John Gore Studios Launches as New Force in Film and TV Production

John Gore Studios, a major new player in film and television production, officially launches today with John Gore serving as Executive Chairman.

The studio is the latest venture from the John Gore Organization, a family of media companies that includes Broadway.com, Broadway Across America, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office.

“Having had the joy of working in theatre for many years, I am delighted to be leaning into my other great passion, film and TV,” said Gore in a statement.

Headquartered in London with offices in New York, John Gore Studios is focused on celebrating and preserving the legacy of heritage brands while developing new, original projects. Coinciding with the launch, the studio announced a number of key acquisitions: Hammer Films, the British production company known for its Gothic horror classics; Silver Salt Restoration, a leading UK film restoration studio; KFilm Ltd., comprising UK distribution companies Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment and Icon Film Distribution; and international sales arm Kaleidoscope Film Distribution.

The studio is led by CEO Hilary Strong, formerly CEO of Agatha Christie Ltd. and International Literary Properties. “I am thrilled to join forces with John Gore, an award-winning visionary and unparalleled creative leader,” said Strong. “Together with our talented team, we are building a dynamic entertainment studio that honors the rich legacy of our media heritage while collaborating with top-tier talent to create exciting new productions.”

"We share a commitment to authenticity and meaningful IP," added Gore, "and I'm incredibly excited about the future we'll shape together."

The executive team also includes Jonathan Lack as Chief Acquisitions Officer, Jamie Anderson as Head of Creative Development and Ellen Ray as Head of Brand and Communications.

Two major projects are in development at the studio: The Bitter End (working title), directed by Mike Newell (Four Weddings and a Funeral), will star Joan Collins as Wallis Simpson, the American divorcee who became the Duchess of Windsor, while Ithaqua, a monster movie featuring the first Hammer monster in 60 years, will star Luke Hemsworth.