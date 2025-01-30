 Skip to main content
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell on the Glamour and Body Horror of Death Becomes Her on Broadway

The Broadway Show
by Darryn King • Jan 30, 2025
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in "Death Becomes Her"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

As anyone familiar with the 1992 sci-fi comedy Death Becomes Her knows, its most jaw-dropping “looks” are its Looney Tunes-inspired body-horror grotesqueries. The chiropractic nightmare of Meryl Streep’s corkscrew-twisted neck and the gaping, smoking hole in Goldie Hawn’s torso are not images easily forgotten.

As the costume designer for the new Broadway musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her, Paul Tazewell—also a recent Academy Award nominee for his costume design work on the Wicked movie—had the task of making Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard look glamorous while also honoring those cinematic moments.

The torso hole took “a lot of R&D,” he told Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens on The Broadway Show. The result “always gets a laugh.” As for the gruesomely twisted neck, “there’s a little bit of prosthetics, so we’re dipping into the film world and marrying that with the theatrical world. I certainly hope that people are satisfied.”

Check out the full video of the interview below.

