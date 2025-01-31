Vlog Alert! Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen Will Be Your 'Helperbot Next Door'

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Ending, pairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts the vlog, Helperbot Next Door.

Beginning February 7, Shen will spend six weeks taking viewers behind the scenes of Maybe Happy Ending, showing us everything that keeps the show glitch-free. We'll get a glimpse of her pre-show routine, visit with crew members responsible for the theater magic and even get some backstage time with Criss as well the show's indispensible Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.