Junior Nyong’o to Star Opposite Sister Lupita Nyong’o in Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night

Additional casting and performance dates are set for Free Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night, the production that will re-open the newly renovated Delacorte Theater. Directed by Saheem Ali, the show will run from August 7 through September 14 with an official August 21 opening.

As previously announced, the cast will feature Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Peter Dinklage as Malvolio, Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Andrew Aguecheek, Oscar winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong’o as Viola and Golden Globe Award winner Sandra Oh as Olivia. Joining the cast will be b (Antonio), Bill Camp (Sir Toby Belch), Khris Davis (Orsino), Junior Nyong’o (playing Sebastian to real-life sibling Lupita Nyong’o’s Viola), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Maria) and Moses Sumney (Feste).

Complete casting and a design team will be announced at a later date.

Twelfth Night, one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, tells the story of twins Sebastian and Viola who survive shipwreck, revenge plots and the trick doors of love. This will be the seventh time the play has been produced at the Delacorte. Previous iterations were produced in 1969 (directed by founder Joseph Papp), 1986, 1989, 2002, 2009 and an adaptation for Public Works in 2018.