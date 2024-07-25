Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh to Reopen the Delacorte Theater with Twelfth Night in 2025

The Public Theater has announced initial casting for its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, set to reopen the Delacorte Theater in August 2025. The show will be directed by the Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali.

The company will feature Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Peter Dinklage as Malvolio, Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Andrew Aguecheek, Oscar winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong’o as Viola and Golden Globe Award winner Sandra Oh as Olivia. Additional casting and creative team details will be announced this fall.

"Twelfth Night is the epitome of joy,” said Ali in a statement. “It also happens to be the first production I ever saw at the Delacorte, as a college student taking the Chinatown bus from Boston. I’m delighted to be reuniting with my dear friend Lupita Nyong’o, joined by fellow Public Theater alums Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh. Free Shakespeare in the Park is a gift to our city. I’m honored to be helming this production as we reopen the Delacorte after an extensive and essential revitalization."

Built in 1962, the Delacorte Theater is receiving its first meaningful capital upgrades since 1999. The new design will address the theater’s safety needs, improve backstage efficiency and makes substantial upgrades to support its theatrical program. Renovations began last fall.