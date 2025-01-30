 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 30, 2025
Audra McDonald
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. To kick off the series, the spotlight is on Audra McDonald.

McDonald is the most decorated performer in Tony history, with six trophies spanning all four acting categories. She makes more history this season as the first Black Momma Rose to headline the musical Gypsy, but has contributed to the theater community as an activist as well as an artist. Most notably, in June 2020, McDonald and a coalition of professionals from across the theater industry launched Black Theatre United, an organization that combats systemic racism within the theater community and broadly across the country. 

Learn more about McDonald's career in the video below.

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $65.10

Star Files

Audra McDonald

Articles Trending Now

  1. Milo Manheim and Elizabeth Gillies Are Little Shop of Horrors' Next Seymour and Audrey
  2. Rainn Wilson Exchanged Waiting for Godot Notes with 'Fellow Beckett Enthusiasts' Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
  3. Catch Up with Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Back to Top