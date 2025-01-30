Black History Month Spotlight: Six-Time Tony Winner and Gypsy Star Audra McDonald

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. To kick off the series, the spotlight is on Audra McDonald.

McDonald is the most decorated performer in Tony history, with six trophies spanning all four acting categories. She makes more history this season as the first Black Momma Rose to headline the musical Gypsy, but has contributed to the theater community as an activist as well as an artist. Most notably, in June 2020, McDonald and a coalition of professionals from across the theater industry launched Black Theatre United, an organization that combats systemic racism within the theater community and broadly across the country.

Learn more about McDonald's career in the video below.