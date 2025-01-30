 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Orfeh to Star as Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss in One-Night-Only Concert of Little Black Book

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 30, 2025
Orfeh
(Photo: Fadil Berisha)

Tony nominee Orfeh will star as the Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss in a one-night-only concert of the rock musical Little Black Book. The event, which is invitation only, will take place at the Bowery Ballroom on February 4.

Little Black Book is written by Billy Recce, co-conceived by Recce and Will Nunziata and directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi. The concept album was released by Broadway Records in 2021. The concert will also feature appearances by Nikki Kimbrough, Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, Lauren Robinson and Zuri Washington.

Orfeh’s Broadway credits include Footloose, Pretty Woman, Saturday Night Fever and Legally Blonde (Tony nomination). Most recently, she appeared in Chicago as Matron "Mama" Morton.

In Little Black Book, Heidi bares it all: the betrayals, the manipulation and the exploitation of a ruthless industry.

Star Files

Orfeh

Articles Trending Now

  1. Milo Manheim and Elizabeth Gillies Are Little Shop of Horrors' Next Seymour and Audrey
  2. Rainn Wilson Exchanged Waiting for Godot Notes with 'Fellow Beckett Enthusiasts' Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
  3. Catch Up with Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Back to Top