Orfeh to Star as Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss in One-Night-Only Concert of Little Black Book

Tony nominee Orfeh will star as the Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss in a one-night-only concert of the rock musical Little Black Book. The event, which is invitation only, will take place at the Bowery Ballroom on February 4.

Little Black Book is written by Billy Recce, co-conceived by Recce and Will Nunziata and directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi. The concept album was released by Broadway Records in 2021. The concert will also feature appearances by Nikki Kimbrough, Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, Lauren Robinson and Zuri Washington.

Orfeh’s Broadway credits include Footloose, Pretty Woman, Saturday Night Fever and Legally Blonde (Tony nomination). Most recently, she appeared in Chicago as Matron "Mama" Morton.

In Little Black Book, Heidi bares it all: the betrayals, the manipulation and the exploitation of a ruthless industry.