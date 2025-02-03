Operation Mincemeat Announces Full Creative Team for Broadway

Operation Mincemeat, the musical caper based on a World War II deception operation, has announced its full creative team. Performances will begin at the Golden Theatre on February 15 with an official opening set for March 20.

The creative team will include Olivier Award nominee Jenny Arnold as choreographer, Olivier Award nominee Ben Stones as set and costume designer, Tony and Olivier Award winner Mark Henderson as lighting designer, Tony Award nominee Mike Walker as sound designer, Tony Award nominee Steve Sidwell as orchestrator, Olivier Award nominee Joe Bunker as music director and supervisor, Karen Moore as production stage manager and Carrie Gardner as casting director.

The cast features David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, all reprising their performances from the West End and all making their Broadway debuts. The understudies are Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Operation Mincemeat opened at the Fortune Theatre in London's West End in March 2023. The musical is written and composed by the UK comedy group SpitLip, comprising Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson and Roberts.