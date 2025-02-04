To Die For with Death Becomes Her's Josh Lamon, Episode 5: Bette Midler and an Etsy Friendship Written in the Stars

Stefan has been bullied, beaten down and bruised (definitely emotionally, maybe physically) and he's not going to take it anymore! That's not true—Madeline Ashton's enabling assistant would never fly from his gilded cage. But Death Becomes Her fans can now get a close-up look for themselves in To Die For, a backstage vlog hosted by seven-time Broadway veteran Josh Lamon.

In epsiode five, it's finally time for Josh to add some artistic flare to his dressing room. Meet the artist responsible for his Divine Miss M decor (check out Joey Mirabile's The Glitter Cove). Then, spend some time with the fabulous swings of Death Becomes Her. We later find Josh stuck at home with a voice in recovery, but he doesn't say goodbye without a disillusioned dispatch from the ENT.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.