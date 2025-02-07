Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 1: Get Into It

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Ending, pairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.

In her debut episode, Shen takes us through a week of birthdays (including her own), murderous gameplay (Traitors is not for the pure of heart) and backstage chill seshes where we learn the key to a perfect afternoon nap. We also get to catch up with veteran vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman, who hung up Evan Hansen's stripes long ago, but finally made his relationship with Shen Broadway.com official.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.