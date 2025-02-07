 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Helperbot Next Door with Maybe Happy Ending's Helen J Shen, Episode 1: Get Into It

Helperbot Next Door
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 7, 2025
Helen J Shen and Andrew Barth Feldman

Helen J Shen is making her Broadway debut in the robot romcom Maybe Happy Endingpairing up with Darren Criss for its futuristic and life-affirming will-they-won't-they. And like in all the great romcoms, she's just a girl... standing in front of a boy... asking to borrow his charger. Follow Shen backstage at the Belasco Theatre as she hosts Helperbot Next Door.  

In her debut episode, Shen takes us through a week of birthdays (including her own), murderous gameplay (Traitors is not for the pure of heart) and backstage chill seshes where we learn the key to a perfect afternoon nap. We also get to catch up with veteran vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman, who hung up Evan Hansen's stripes long ago, but finally made his relationship with Shen Broadway.com official.   

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Maybe Happy Ending

from $65.10

Star Files

Andrew Barth Feldman

Helen J Shen

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tituss Burgess to Star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway
  2. Urinetown Creators Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann on a World Circling the Drain
  3. Eureka Day Casts Its Post-Broadway Engagement at the Kennedy Center
Back to Top