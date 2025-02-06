George Clooney Announces Complete Casting for Good Night, and Good Luck, Featuring Broad City's Ilana Glazer and More

Good Night, and Good Luck, a screen-to-stage adaptation starring two-time Academy Award winner George Clooney in his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, announced complete Broadway casting at a press conference outside the Winter Garden Theatre where the play begins performances March 12. The production opens April 3.

Joining Clooney in the cast are Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck and Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba. Rounding out the ensemble are R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, JD Taylor, Greg Stuhr, Sophia Tzougros and Imani Rousselle.

The play is based on the 2005 film of the same name. Written by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Good Night, and Good Luck is directed by Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), with Clooney leading the production in his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow.

Addressing the crowd of reporters with Heslov and Cromer by his side, Clooney said, "The fun part about this is we get to do a play about a subject matter that's very close to our hearts, which is about everything that you guys all do, which is telling the truth and holding truth to power. It's not a civics lesson. It's entertainment. And we're very excited to start."

A historical drama about 1950s American television news, Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy and the senator's anti-communist witch hunt. Clooney directed the film and played Murrow's co-producer Fred W. Friendly opposite David Strathairn as Murrow, Robert Downey Jr. as Joseph Wershba, Patricia Clarkson as Shirley Wershba, Frank Langella as William Paley and Jeff Daniels as Sig Mickelson. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Strathairn).

The Broadway creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect) and Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision).

The Broadway cast of "Good Night, and Good Luck" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

George Clooney addressing the crowd at the February 6 press conference

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)