See Idina Menzel and the Cast of Redwood Touch the Sky in These First-Look Production Photos

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 7, 2025
Idina Menzel in "Redwood"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Redwood, the new Broadway musical starring Tony Award winner Idina Menzel, is now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre where the show celebrates its official opening February 13. The cast also features Tony Award nominee De’Adre AzizaMichael ParkZachary Noah PiserKhaila Wilcoxon, Daniel Brackett, Bradley Dean and Veronica Otim. Jessica Phillips serves as standby for Menzel’s character Jesse.

The story follows Jesse on her journey into the precious and precarious world of Northern California's redwoods. Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, Redwood features music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The show is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Peek inside the natural majesty happening on Broadway in the brand-new production photos below. 

Zachary Noah Piser and Idina Menzel in a scene from Redwood 
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Khaila Wilcoxon and Menzel hover above the Nederlander stage 
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Menzel, as Jesse, stands in a starlit moment (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
