Go Onwards, Upwards and Behind the Scenes of Redwood with Zachary Noah Piser in the New Vlog, 'Family Tree'

In the new Broadway musical Redwood, Idina Menzel plays Jesse, a woman from the city searching for a new life in the redwood forest. Zachary Noah Piser, who plays Jesse’s son Spencer, is ready to take Broadway fans behind the scenes of the show in the next Broadway.com vlog, Family Tree.

Expect run-ins with his co-stars and meet all the folks at the storied Nederlander Theatre—stagehands, dressers, musicians and more—who work tirelessly to bring the show to lush, transporting life.

Piser will host six episodes of Family Tree, beginning February 18. Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.