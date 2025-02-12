Linedy Genao and Austin Colby Join the Party in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

The Great Gatsby will welcome a new Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan. Linedy Genao joins as Myrtle, while Austin Colby takes over the role of Tom. The duo begin performances at the Broadway Theatre on March 31, replacing original Broadway cast members Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski, who will play their final performances on March 30. Noah J. Ricketts, who plays Nick Carraway, will also play his final performance on that date.

Genao starred in On Your Feet! and Bad Cinderella on Broadway. Colby, a Great Gatsby original cast member, has understudied for the role of Tom as well as that of Jay Gatsby.

The pair join Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald—which celebrates its 100th year in 2025—The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.